Ukrainian drones strike Russian fuel depots

AFP Published 28 Aug, 2024 05:01pm
MOSCOW: Ukrainian drones struck two fuel depots in Russia, sparking fires, officials said Wednesday, the latest of Kyiv’s repeated hits against Russian oil and gas facilities since Moscow’s full-scale offensive into Ukraine.

A drone attack caused a “fire in a fuel depot” in southwest Russia’s Rostov region, Rostov governor Vasily Golubev wrote on Telegram.

Firefighters were still battling the flames, but no residential homes were threatened by the blaze and no one was injured, Golubev wrote.

Ukraine drones set oil depot ablaze in Russia’s Rostov region, Telegram channels say

A source from Ukraine’s defence intelligence service confirmed the hit to AFP, saying the facility “is directly involved in the supply of the Russian occupation forces”.

After a separate drone attack, a large fire has been raging for 10 days at another oil storage facility in the Rostov region’s city of Proletarsk, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian drones also attacked an oil depot in the Russian city of Kotelnich in the northern Kirov region, the region’s governor Alexander Sokolov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The drone attack was reportedly the first in that region, some 1,100 kilometres (685 miles) from the Ukrainian border, since Russia launched its offensive in 2022.

Two drones were shot down, while three fell on the plant premises and started burning, Sokolov said, adding that the fires were “quickly extinguished” and there were no damages or injuries.

Since the conflict began, Kyiv has repeatedly targeted Russian oil and gas facilities, in what it has called fair reprisals for Moscow’s attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised his forces for hitting oil facilities in Russia, saying the attacks would help bring a “just end” to the conflict.

