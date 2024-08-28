AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,309 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.16%)
BR30 26,527 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.13%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s internet disruption could continue till early October due to ‘submarine cable fault’

Bilal Hussain Published August 28, 2024 Updated August 28, 2024 04:20pm

The ongoing internet slowdown across Pakistan is expected to prolong, with repairs to the damaged SMW-4 submarine cable likely to be completed by early October 2024, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) stated on Wednesday.

“The ongoing internet slowdown across the country is mainly due to fault in two (SMW4, AAE-1) of the seven international submarine cables connecting Pakistan internationally,” the PTA said in a statement.

“It is updated that fault in SMW-4 submarine cable is likely to be repaired by early October 2024.”

The authority further informed that the submarine cable AAE-1 has been repaired, “which may improve internet experience”.

Pakistan remains engulfed in massive disruption in internet services, while X (formerly Twitter) remains blocked in the country for almost six months.

Since July, internet networks had been up to 40% slower than normal, according to one IT association, while documents, images and voice notes were also disrupted on WhatsApp, used by tens of millions of people.

Last week, PTA attributed the internet disruption in Pakistan to a “faulty submarine cable” brushing off reports regarding installation of firewalls.

“The internet slowdown in the country is due to a faulty submarine cable, which is expected to be repaired by August 28,” PTA Chairman Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retd) told the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT.

He said that no firewalls were being installed, adding that it was the government’s web management system which was being upgraded.

Questions were also raised about whether other countries are facing similar submarine cable issues. The PTA chairman said, “It’s Pakistan’s submarine cable that’s affected, not others.”

Concerns over the legal standing of VPN usage were also brought up, to which chairman PTA said that they are registering VPNs and not blocking it.

He further went on to elaborate on the complexities of monitoring online content, stating, “While Article 19 guarantees freedom of expression, there are five or six categories to consider when enforcing restrictions. Each country has its system in place, and when the government issues directives to block certain content, we have to comply.”

Digital rights experts had speculated that government is testing a firewall – a security system that monitors network traffic but can also be used to control online spaces.

PTA internet services submarine cable Internet shutdown internet disruptions Slow internet service Internet suspension internet restrictions Pakistan Telecommuication Authority

Comments

200 characters
Faiz Jalib Aug 28, 2024 05:16pm
My VPN can fix submarine cable faults. Just turn it on and viola! Everything works!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan’s internet disruption could continue till early October due to ‘submarine cable fault’

Rupee closes weaker against US dollar

Pakistan, Turkiye call for more G2G, B2B partnerships

Faysal Bank’s profit surges 60%, clocks in at Rs7bn in Apr-June

April-June: PTCL sustains Rs3.4bn in losses as finance cost bites

Oil retreats as demand concerns offset Libya supply risks

Pakistan recall spinner Abrar for final Test v Bangladesh

$8bn CPEC debt re-profiling plan being prepared

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Read more stories