AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,309 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.16%)
BR30 26,527 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.13%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Sports

Pakistan recall spinner Abrar for final Test v Bangladesh

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 03:32pm

LAHORE: Pakistan recalled leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed on Wednesday for the second and final Test against Bangladesh after their decision to play an all-pace attack on a slow track backfired in the series opener in Rawalpindi last week.

Pakistan succumbed to their first ever Test defeat against Bangladesh on Sunday after fielding an attack, which did not contain a single frontline spinner.

On a slow track, their pacers toiled with little success, while spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared seven wickets between them as they bowled Bangladesh to a memorable 10-wicket victory.

Shadman anchors Bangladesh’s good show in first Pakistan Test

Abrar, who has 38 wickets from six Tests, has been added to the squad along with uncapped spin bowling all-rounder Kamran Ghulam.

All-rounder Aamer Jamal has also been recalled but his participation was subject to fitness clearance, the PCB said in a statement.

The final Test, also in Rawalpindi, begins on Friday.

Pakistan Shakib Al Hasan Pakistan vs bangladesh test Abrar Ahmed Aamer Jamal Mehidy Hasan Miraz

