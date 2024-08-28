AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,309 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.16%)
BR30 26,527 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.13%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Kenyan shilling strengthens slightly on tea exporter FX inflows

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 03:28pm

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling strengthened a little on Wednesday, with foreign exchange inflows from tea exporters slightly outweighing month-end demand from the manufacturing sector, traders said.

At 0935 GMT, LSEG data showed the shilling at 128.25/129.25 to the US dollar, compared to 128.50/129.50 at the close of Tuesday’s session.

Kenyan shilling steady as diaspora FX inflows match demand

“The major (foreign-currency) supply is from our agricultural sector. Also the central bank is in the market, buying dollars to prevent volatility,” one trader said.

