AGL 32.79 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.31%)
AIRLINK 141.00 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.81%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
DFML 52.25 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (6.31%)
DGKC 80.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
FCCL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
FFBL 44.82 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.8%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.42%)
HUBC 152.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
KOSM 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.01%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.49%)
NBP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.09%)
OGDC 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
PPL 112.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
PTC 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
SEARL 58.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
TPLP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.71%)
TREET 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 53.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.64%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.28%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,331 Increased By 8.2 (0.1%)
BR30 26,642 Increased By 80.7 (0.3%)
KSE100 78,179 Increased By 95 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,816 Increased By 52.7 (0.21%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan braces for Typhoon Shanshan, heavy rain and strong winds forecast

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 11:52am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TOKYO: Japan on Wednesday braced for Typhoon Shanshan, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast, forcing airlines and railways to cancel some services over the coming days.

Shanshan is expected to strike Japan’s southwestern Kyushu island over the next few days, and the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said it may issue a special warning to Kagoshima prefecture.

“Maximum caution is required given that forecasts are for strong winds, high waves and high tides that have not been seen thus far,” the JMA warned.

The typhoon is expected to approach Japan’s central and eastern regions, which includes the capital Tokyo, around the weekend, according to JMA.

China’s rains and floods led to near doubling of natural disaster losses in July

ANA Holdings plans to cancel 110 domestic flights on Wednesday slated to leave or arrive in southwestern Japan, affecting around 4,200 passengers, public broadcaster NHK said.

Rival Japan Airlines plans to cancel 80 domestic flights from Wednesday to Friday, according to the report.

Some Shinkansen bullet train services in the area are expected to be cancelled on Wednesday and Thursday, NHK said.

Japan heavy rains Japan Airlines Typhoon Shanshan

Comments

200 characters

Japan braces for Typhoon Shanshan, heavy rain and strong winds forecast

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Faysal Bank’s profit surges 60%, clocks in at Rs7bn in Apr-June

April-June: PTCL sustains Rs3.4bn in losses as finance cost bites

Oil steady after recent losses on demand concerns

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Read more stories