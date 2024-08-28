AGL 33.06 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.16%)
AIRLINK 136.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
DCL 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
DFML 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.63%)
DGKC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.34%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FFBL 43.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
HUBC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.86%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.62%)
MLCF 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
NBP 53.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3%)
OGDC 133.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
PAEL 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.21%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
PTC 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SEARL 58.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TOMCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.35%)
TPLP 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 52.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
UNITY 29.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.7%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 8,326 Increased By 2.9 (0.04%)
BR30 26,639 Increased By 78.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 78,114 Increased By 30 (0.04%)
KSE30 24,764 Increased By 0.8 (0%)
Markets Print 2024-08-28

Oil prices fall 2pc on economic worries, technical decline

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell about 2% on Tuesday on worries that slower economic growth in the US and China could reduce demand for energy, especially after prices surged over 7% during the prior three days.

Brent futures fell $1.88, or 2.3%, to settle at $79.55 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.89, or 2.4%, to settle at $75.53.

“Today’s price pullback, although significant, still fell within range of a normal and deserved correction following a substantial three-day $6-per-barrel advance,” analysts at energy advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Technical traders noted that prices of both contracts pulled back after failing to break above resistance around the 200-day moving averages on Monday.

With US gasoline futures still trading near a six-month low, the 321-crack spread, which measures refining profit margins, held near its lowest level since February 2021 for a second day in a row.

“If the refiner is not making money on gasoline and distillate, then the refiner is going to buy less crude oil to make gasoline and distillate. The barrels he does not buy will get sent to storage,” Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, said in a note.

In the US, consumer confidence rose to a six-month high in August, but Americans are becoming more anxious about the labor market after the unemployment rate jumped to near a three-year high of 4.3% last month. That increase in unemployment helped boost expectations the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month. Lower rates can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

UBS Global Wealth Management sees a 25% chance of a U.S, recession, up from 20% previously, citing soft numbers in the July labor report. In Germany, meanwhile, the economy shrank in the second quarter.

