AGL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.35%)
AIRLINK 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
DCL 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
DFML 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
DGKC 80.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.23%)
HUBC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.22%)
MLCF 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
NBP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.09%)
OGDC 133.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
PAEL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
PRL 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
PTC 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SEARL 58.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TOMCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.47%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TREET 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TRG 52.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 29.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.7%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,329 Increased By 6.2 (0.07%)
BR30 26,651 Increased By 89.7 (0.34%)
KSE100 78,153 Increased By 68.5 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,773 Increased By 9.6 (0.04%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-28

Forces hunt militants who killed dozens

AFP Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

QUETTA: Forces hunted separatist militants Tuesday who killed dozens when they pulled passengers off buses, blew up a bridge and stormed a hotel a day earlier.

Militants in Balochistan took control of a highway and shot dead 23 people, mostly labourers from neighbouring Punjab province, attacked the hotel and the railway bridge which connects Balochistan to the rest of Pakistan.

Security forces have been battling sectarian, ethnic and separatist violence for decades in impoverished Balochistan, but the coordinated attacks that took place in several districts throughout the province were one of the worst in the region’s history.

The sites hit were cordoned off Tuesday as the search for assailants went on. “But no arrests have been made so far, and no additional militants have been killed,” provincial government spokesman Shahid Rind said.

Monday’s death toll includes 34 civilians and 15 members of the security forces, while the military said troops killed 21 militants.

Balochistan terrorists killed Pakistan Security forces terrorist incidents

Comments

200 characters

Forces hunt militants who killed dozens

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Cabinet approves Rs20 billion for Azm-e-Istehkam

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Payment of redemption fine: FBR to allow maximum 50pc depreciation for release of containers

Govt to support bill seeking increase in number of SC judges?

Transfer CPPs to the national grid, suggests PD

Read more stories