Business & Finance Print 2024-08-28

Business leaders fully support traders’ planned strike

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

KARACHI: President SITE Association of Industry Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh, Senior Vice President Hanif Tawakkal, Vice President Farhan Ashrafi along with the entire Executive Committee, fully endorse viewpoint of the trade community and support them in their strike call on August 28th as they prepare to shut down across the country.

They said but they are part of business community and as such, SITE Association of Industry is cognizant of their rational demands. They have urged the government to take swift action to address the very legitimate and pressing concerns of traders and industrialists, including but not limited to:

I. Elimination of newly imposed taxes on traders, shopkeepers, industrialists and the general public.

II. Immediate reduction of electricity tariffs.

III. Renegotiation of IPP contracts to best serve the national interest.

IV. Provision of prompt relief to the city of Karachi, which contributes significantly to the national exchequer in form of energy security, infrastructure, and overall improvement of law & order.

