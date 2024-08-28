Minister briefed about IESCO affairs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari along with Secretary Power Dr Muhammad Fakhr-e-Alam Irfan and other senior officers visited Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday.

Chairman, Board of Directors, IESCO, Dr Tahir Masood gave a complete briefing to the Federal Minister of Energy (Power Division) about the administrative and operational affairs of IESCO.

The federal minister stated that the Government of Pakistan and the Power Division maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards electricity theft and their facilitators. He emphasised the importance of 100 per cent recovery of dues from both government and private consumers, assuring that the IESCO had the full support of the Government of Pakistan, the Ministry of Energy, and the law enforcement agencies in that regard.

He passed directives to IESCO CEO Muhammad Naeem Jan to ensure the immediate delivery of the relief of Rs14 per unit announced by the Punjab Government to domestic consumers.

He stressed that any delay or mismanagement in that process would not be tolerated and that the entire relief distribution would be closely monitored to ensure transparency.

Leghari further highlighted that consumers were the most valuable asset of any organisation, provision of quality and timely services, accurate meter readings, and prompt bill delivery must be ensured to them.

He also mentioned that the complete eradication of electricity theft was possible by leveraging modern technology in the power sector.

Regarding the high cost of electricity, he assured that the government of Pakistan and its ministry were following all possible measures to provide cheaper electricity to the esteemed consumers and that they would soon receive more good news in that regard. Dr Masood assured the federal minister that the IESCO would meet the targets set for it. The meeting was attended by other IESCO board members and the senior management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024