Federal, Balochistan govts take stock of situation, mull steps

QUETTA: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday assured Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti that the federal government would cooperate with provincial regime for the establishment of durable peace in Balochistan.

He said this while talking to Chief Minister Balochistan during the meeting here.

In a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the measures taken to protect public order and people’s lives and property were discussed.

The two leaders strongly condemned the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and prayed for them.

Interior minister and chief minister expressed complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

They said that the sacrifices of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the land of Pakistan and the people could never be forgotten.

Speaking on this occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that steps were being taken repeatedly to ensure improving law and order situation in Balochistan.

“A handful of elements are involved in subversive activities which will be eradicated”, he said.

The CM said that the elements involved in the killing of innocent people did not deserve any concession and it was our legal and constitutional responsibility to bring them to justice and were fully prepared to face this responsibility.

In the meeting, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured the provincial government to cooperate all possible for the establishment of peace in Balochistan.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and provincial ministers and members of the assembly welcomed the Federal Interior Minister upon his arrival at Chief Minister Secretariat.