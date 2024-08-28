AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.97%)
AIRLINK 137.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.12%)
DGKC 80.84 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.63%)
FCCL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FFL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.07%)
HUBC 151.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.48%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
KOSM 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.62%)
MLCF 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
NBP 53.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.38%)
OGDC 133.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.21%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SEARL 58.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TOMCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.35%)
TPLP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.63%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,332 Increased By 9.5 (0.11%)
BR30 26,663 Increased By 102.3 (0.39%)
KSE100 78,174 Increased By 90.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,782 Increased By 19.2 (0.08%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-28

Alhamra premieres ‘Gumnam Rahi’

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: In collaboration with Kinnaird College Lahore, Alhamra has unveiled the gripping theatre play “Gumnam Rahi” a production that unflinchingly exposes the brutal realities faced by the underprivileged in our society. This drama dives deep into the despair of poverty, where families, driven to the brink, sacrifice everything in the faint hope of a better tomorrow.

“Gumnam Rahi” narrates the tragic tale of a family teetering on the edge of desperation. The elderly parents and their daughters, clinging to the promise of a brighter future, trust the family’s only son, Imran. Imran’s prospects are bleak despite his education, and the pressure to secure enough money for his sister Noori’s wedding becomes unbearable.

Desperation leads him to apply for a visa to Canada — a dream swiftly shattered by a rejection. Faced with relentless ridicule and the crushing weight of his family’s expectations, Imran makes the perilous decision to embark on an illegal journey to Ukraine.

As the narrative unfolds, the audience is gripped by the devastating climax: on the day of Noori’s wedding, Imran is caught in his desperate attempt and tragically killed. The scene of his family, left to mourn his senseless death, is a chilling reminder of the countless lives lost to the cruel circumstances that force young men to risk everything in foreign lands.

“Gumnam Rahi” is not just a story, it is a searing indictment of a society that allows its most vulnerable members to be driven to such extremes. The play holds a mirror to the harsh economic realities that push many to sacrifice their sons to the uncertainties of illegal immigration, where they often meet untimely and tragic ends, their lives and deaths unrecognized and forgotten.

Alhamra, through its partnership with Kinnaird College Lahore, continues to elevate the role of the arts in confronting social issues head-on. “Gumnam Rahi” is a powerful statement of Alhamra’s unwavering commitment to fostering social awareness through theatre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Alhamra Kinnaird College Lahore Gumnam Rahi

Comments

200 characters

Alhamra premieres ‘Gumnam Rahi’

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Cabinet approves Rs20 billion for Azm-e-Istehkam

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Payment of redemption fine: FBR to allow maximum 50pc depreciation for release of containers

Govt to support bill seeking increase in number of SC judges?

Transfer CPPs to the national grid, suggests PD

Read more stories