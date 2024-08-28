Alhamra premieres ‘Gumnam Rahi’

LAHORE: In collaboration with Kinnaird College Lahore, Alhamra has unveiled the gripping theatre play “Gumnam Rahi” a production that unflinchingly exposes the brutal realities faced by the underprivileged in our society. This drama dives deep into the despair of poverty, where families, driven to the brink, sacrifice everything in the faint hope of a better tomorrow.

“Gumnam Rahi” narrates the tragic tale of a family teetering on the edge of desperation. The elderly parents and their daughters, clinging to the promise of a brighter future, trust the family’s only son, Imran. Imran’s prospects are bleak despite his education, and the pressure to secure enough money for his sister Noori’s wedding becomes unbearable.

Desperation leads him to apply for a visa to Canada — a dream swiftly shattered by a rejection. Faced with relentless ridicule and the crushing weight of his family’s expectations, Imran makes the perilous decision to embark on an illegal journey to Ukraine.

As the narrative unfolds, the audience is gripped by the devastating climax: on the day of Noori’s wedding, Imran is caught in his desperate attempt and tragically killed. The scene of his family, left to mourn his senseless death, is a chilling reminder of the countless lives lost to the cruel circumstances that force young men to risk everything in foreign lands.

“Gumnam Rahi” is not just a story, it is a searing indictment of a society that allows its most vulnerable members to be driven to such extremes. The play holds a mirror to the harsh economic realities that push many to sacrifice their sons to the uncertainties of illegal immigration, where they often meet untimely and tragic ends, their lives and deaths unrecognized and forgotten.

Alhamra, through its partnership with Kinnaird College Lahore, continues to elevate the role of the arts in confronting social issues head-on. “Gumnam Rahi” is a powerful statement of Alhamra’s unwavering commitment to fostering social awareness through theatre.

