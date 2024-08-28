Mobilink Bank partners with oladoc to offer healthcare solution

ISLAMABAD: Mobilink Bank, Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, has partnered with oladoc, a leading digital healthcare platform, to offer its customers a comprehensive 360-degree healthcare solution. With oladoc serving as a brand ambassador, the Bank strives to democratize healthcare by providing 500,000 Mobilink Bank customers with unparalleled access to free, premium medical services.

Through this partnership, Mobilink Bank customers and their families will gain access to a wide range of free healthcare benefits via the oladoc app, by signing up through their registered mobile numbers.

Atta-ur-Rehman, Chief Business Officer Mobilink Bank, said, “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and their well-being is our top priority. In response to the challenges posed by rising inflation and escalating healthcare costs, Mobilink Bank is committed to making a positive impact. Partnering with oladoc, we are excited to offer free, accessible and premium medical care, enabling our customers to prioritize their health while maintaining financial stability.”

Abid Zuberi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer oladoc, shared, “Mobilink Bank is a pioneer in financial inclusion, empowering underserved communities through innovative solutions, while oladoc is a leader in digital healthcare with a network of over 25,000 doctors across Pakistan. By combining Mobilink Bank’s financial expertise with oladoc’s extensive healthcare network, we are creating a powerful synergy that will uplift communities, improve health outcomes and positively impact lives.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024