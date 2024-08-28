SAU in collaboration with FAO installs Flux Tower

HYDERABAD: In a significant step towards enhancing agricultural research and environmental monitoring, a flux tower has been installed at the experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The tower was officially inaugurated by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and FAO’s Country Head, Florence Rolle, in a joint ceremony.

The flux tower is designed to measure crucial environmental parameters, including the emission of gases, energy, temperature, rainfall, and humidity between the earth’s surface and the atmosphere. The data collected from the tower will be transmitted to the Data Center, providing accurate and real-time information through Aqua Portal vital for agricultural planning and climate research.

Dr. Fateh Marri emphasized the importance of this installation, stating that until now, reliance has been on external sources for agricultural, irrigation, and weather data. He noted that the flux tower would provide reliable and precise information, directly benefiting Farmers, Extension workers, irrigation officer, researchers, students, and related institutions. Farmers will also benefit from advanced alerts and tailored advice on crop cultivation, risks, and protective measures.

Dr. Marri highlighted the need to establish an authority in accordance with national water policy in Sindh to manage groundwater data, a responsibility previously held by WAPDA before the 18th Amendment. He further said that the national water policy envisages allocation of the one percent of development budget of government on water, which must be implemented.

FAO’s Country Head, Florence Rolle, shared that this tower is part of a broader initiative in Pakistan, where several flux towers have already been installed to monitor the impact of atmospheric gases and climatic changes on agriculture. She mentioned that the tower will collect essential data on wind speed, direction, temperature, humidity, and solar radiation, and that FAO is working to enhance collaboration with academia and other institutions for effective data exchange.

Chief Engineer Irrigation, Sajid Ali Bhutto, stated that the tower will provide comprehensive information on Sindh’s climate, water resources, soil moisture, air pressure, carbon dioxide, and water vapor, among other critical parameters. He suggested that additional flux towers should be installed across different ecological zones to further support research and data collection.

Jamaluddin Mangan Project Director SWAT appreciated SAU and FAO for this work and proposed to have a Mobile lab and tower.

The event was attended by FAO Sindh Office Head James Robert Okoth, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Altaf Ali Sial, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Nahiyon, SWAT Project Director Liaqat Ali Bhutto, Engr. Riaz Ali Bhutto, Jamal Din Mangrio, Dr. Manzoor Bughio, Shahid Leghari, Sajida Memon, Aleena Samoon, and other guests from SAU, Irrigation Department, SIDA, Agriculture Research Department, On Farm Water Management, and the Agriculture Department.

