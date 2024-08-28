AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.44%)
AIRLINK 137.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.81%)
DGKC 80.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
HUBC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.84%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
KOSM 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.45%)
MLCF 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
NBP 53.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.19%)
OGDC 133.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
PTC 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SEARL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TOMCL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.59%)
TPLP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.63%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,331 Increased By 8.8 (0.11%)
BR30 26,653 Increased By 92.3 (0.35%)
KSE100 78,174 Increased By 89.8 (0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-28

Oman invited to invest in multiple sectors

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2024 07:53am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday invited Oman to invest in agriculture, minerals and information technology under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), as the two sides agreed to elevate bilateral trade volume and to enhance investment cooperation.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the eighth session of the Pakistan-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations was held in Muscat, Oman, on Tuesday.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East), Ambassador Shehryar Akbar Khan and the Chief of GCC and Regional Neighbourhood Depart-ment, Ambassador Sheikh Ahmad bin Hashil bin Rashid Al Maskari of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, led their respective sides.

“The two sides comprehensively reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Oman including political relations, trade and investment, security and defence, culture, health and consular matters. Pakistan-Oman cooperation at multilateral fora was also discussed,” it stated.

Noting the importance of Joint Ministerial Commission, it added that the two sides agreed to hold the next session at an early date in Islamabad. The two sides also agreed to further elevate bilateral trade volume and to enhance investment cooperation.

“The Omani side was invited to invest in agriculture, minerals and information technology under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC),” according to the statement.

The Omani side expressed support for the First Pakistani Business Expo to be held in Muscat on the 13-14 October 2024. It also welcomed Pakistan’s decision to give visas on arrival to Omani nationals.

Regional and global matters of mutual concern were also discussed. Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) appreciated the Sultanate of Oman for its persistent and principled support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“The two sides also expressed serious concerns on Israel’s war on Gaza and the genocide of the Palestinian people. They stressed the need for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire and reiterated the call for the creation of a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine,” it added.

The Pakistani delegation also called on the Under Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs, Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy. The under secretary shared Oman’s desire to further strengthen Pakistan-Oman relations and to advance bilateral dialogue and cooperation.

“The Bilateral Political Consultations are an important dialogue mechanism between Pakistan and Oman to comprehensively review bilateral relations and to explore new areas of cooperation to further solidify the historic and strategic ties between the two countries,” the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Foreign Office Trade Bilateral trade investments investors Pakistan and Oman SIFC

Comments

200 characters

Oman invited to invest in multiple sectors

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Cabinet approves Rs20 billion for Azm-e-Istehkam

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Payment of redemption fine: FBR to allow maximum 50pc depreciation for release of containers

Govt to support bill seeking increase in number of SC judges?

Transfer CPPs to the national grid, suggests PD

Read more stories