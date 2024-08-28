Oman invited to invest in multiple sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday invited Oman to invest in agriculture, minerals and information technology under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), as the two sides agreed to elevate bilateral trade volume and to enhance investment cooperation.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the eighth session of the Pakistan-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations was held in Muscat, Oman, on Tuesday.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East), Ambassador Shehryar Akbar Khan and the Chief of GCC and Regional Neighbourhood Depart-ment, Ambassador Sheikh Ahmad bin Hashil bin Rashid Al Maskari of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, led their respective sides.

“The two sides comprehensively reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Oman including political relations, trade and investment, security and defence, culture, health and consular matters. Pakistan-Oman cooperation at multilateral fora was also discussed,” it stated.

Noting the importance of Joint Ministerial Commission, it added that the two sides agreed to hold the next session at an early date in Islamabad. The two sides also agreed to further elevate bilateral trade volume and to enhance investment cooperation.

“The Omani side was invited to invest in agriculture, minerals and information technology under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC),” according to the statement.

The Omani side expressed support for the First Pakistani Business Expo to be held in Muscat on the 13-14 October 2024. It also welcomed Pakistan’s decision to give visas on arrival to Omani nationals.

Regional and global matters of mutual concern were also discussed. Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) appreciated the Sultanate of Oman for its persistent and principled support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“The two sides also expressed serious concerns on Israel’s war on Gaza and the genocide of the Palestinian people. They stressed the need for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire and reiterated the call for the creation of a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine,” it added.

The Pakistani delegation also called on the Under Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs, Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Al-Harthy. The under secretary shared Oman’s desire to further strengthen Pakistan-Oman relations and to advance bilateral dialogue and cooperation.

“The Bilateral Political Consultations are an important dialogue mechanism between Pakistan and Oman to comprehensively review bilateral relations and to explore new areas of cooperation to further solidify the historic and strategic ties between the two countries,” the statement added.

