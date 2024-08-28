AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.44%)
Rain emergency: Sindh govt ready to deal with any emergency situation: Sharjeel

Published August 28, 2024

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced the possibility of heavy rains across the province until August 31. The Sindh government has completed its preparations to deal with any emergency situation, and the public is urged to cooperate with authorities in the event of any sudden developments.

In a statement, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that a rain emergency cell has been established at the Chief Minister’s House. In view of the monsoon rains, the Sindh government has appointed in-charges in 30 districts across the province. The Sindh Chief Minister has directed all ministers, advisers, special assistants, and divisional commissioners to remain alert and active.

Sharjeel also mentioned that there is a risk of flooding in coastal areas. Fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea. Necessary machinery has been provided to towns for drainage, and the KMC and Water Board have already improved the drainage system.

He added that local bodies and elected representatives of the People’s Party, including UC Chairmen, have been instructed to coordinate with the relevant administrations. Additionally, the embankments from Hamal Lake to Manchar Lake are being reinforced, and monitoring of weak points is ongoing.

