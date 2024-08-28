AGL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.41%)
World Print 2024-08-28

India police fire tear gas, water cannon at protesters

AFP Published 28 Aug, 2024 07:55am

KOLKATA: Police in India fired tear gas and water cannon on Tuesday as they clashed with thousands of protesters seeking justice for a doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata this month.

The discovery of the 31-year-old doctor’s bloodied body at a state-run hospital in the eastern city stoked nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women.

Tuesday’s demonstration saw thousands march to a government building in Kolkata to demand the resignation of Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal state.

They shouted slogans and clashed with police, who charged the crowd with batons in an effort to disperse it. Namita Ghosh, a college student who attended the protest, told AFP that the crowd had intended to “protest peacefully” before the baton charge. At least 100 protesters “have been arrested on the charge of creating violence”, a senior police official told AFP on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Numerous protests in Kolkata prompted by the crime have transformed into unruly political rallies, with police scuffling with demonstrators from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) angry at the state government.

The Hindu-nationalist BJP is the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but it is an opposition party in West Bengal, of which Kolkata is the capital.

They have accused Banerjee’s government of creating an unsafe environment for women that allowed crimes including the doctor’s murder to occur. The woman’s body was found in the teaching hospital’s seminar hall, suggesting she had gone there for a break during a 36-hour shift.

Doctors’ associations in many cities launched strikes over the murder that cut off non-essential services, though medical professionals have since returned to work. One man has been detained over the crime.

