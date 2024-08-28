AGL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.41%)
World Print 2024-08-28

Khamenei urges govt to impose cyberspace controls

AFP Published 28 Aug, 2024 08:23am

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday urged the new government to impose controls over the Islamic republic’s cyberspace, which has already been under heavy restrictions in recent years.

“What matters is for the rule of law to be applied in the virtual space,” said Khamenei during his first meeting with the new cabinet of president Masoud Pezeshkian.

“If you don’t have a law (to regulate the internet), set a law, and based on that law, take the control,” he added.

Khamenei’s remarks come despite vows from Pezeshkian during his campaign to ease the long-standing internet restrictions in Iran.

Iran has over the years tightly controlled internet use, restricting popular social media apps such as Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Harsher curbs were enforced following 2019 protests against fuel prices and later demonstrations triggered by the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Messaging apps including WhatsApp, Telegram, as well as Instagram, Tiktok, and YouTube have also been blocked.

Iranians have over the years grown accustomed to using virtual private networks, or VPNs, to evade the restrictions.

During his speech, Khamenei cited the recent arrest in France of Russian-born founder of Telegram Pavel Durov over alleged failings to curb criminality on the app.

“This poor young man is taken by the French... They arrest you, put you in prison, threaten to give you a 20-year sentence, this is because he violated their rule,” said Khamenei.

“Violation of governance is not acceptable.”

Iran has in recent years said WhatsApp and Instagram would only be allowed to operate if they had a legal representative in the country.

But Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has said it has no plans to set up an office in Iran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei internet Iran supreme leader Iran president Masoud Pezeshkian cyberspace controls internet restrictions

