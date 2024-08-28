AGL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.41%)
AIRLINK 137.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.32%)
DGKC 80.87 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
FFL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5%)
HUBC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.28%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
KOSM 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.96%)
MLCF 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
NBP 53.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.19%)
OGDC 133.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
PTC 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SEARL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TOMCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.47%)
TPLP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.63%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,332 Increased By 9.5 (0.11%)
BR30 26,661 Increased By 99.7 (0.38%)
KSE100 78,162 Increased By 78.2 (0.1%)
KSE30 24,776 Increased By 13.4 (0.05%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-28

Scott Urbom assumes role as US CG

NNI Published 28 Aug, 2024 08:10am

KARACHI: Scott Urbom has officially taken on the role of Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi, underscoring the ongoing U.S.-Pakistan diplomatic relationship.

Scott Urbom brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He served most recently as Office Director in the Department of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, overseeing bilateral relations between the United States and multiple countries in this region.

Prior assignments include Deputy Director of the Office of Korean Affairs; Deputy Political Chief at the American Institute in Taiwan; and DPRK Unit Chief in the Office of Korean Affairs. His diverse foreign assignments include posts in Beijing, China; Bridgetown, Barbados; and Kyiv, Ukraine.

Prior to joining the Foreign Service, Urbom contributed to global education by teaching English as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Kazakhstan. He holds a degree from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and master’s degrees from Harvard University and the National War College. He and his wife Sonia, a teacher and retired U.S. diplomat, have two daughters in college.

Scott Urbom begins his role as Consul General by marking the 77th anniversary of U.S.-Pakistan diplomatic relations, with the goal of strengthening the strong bilateral ties between the United States and Pakistan. He emphasizes the importance of increased economic investment, trade cooperation, and the Green Alliance framework. This strategic partnership is designed to provide mutual benefits for both nations and to enhance people-to-people ties between the citizens of the United States and those in Sindh and Balochistan.

Pakistan US US Consulate General Karachi US CG Scott Urbom

Comments

200 characters

Scott Urbom assumes role as US CG

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Cabinet approves Rs20 billion for Azm-e-Istehkam

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Payment of redemption fine: FBR to allow maximum 50pc depreciation for release of containers

Govt to support bill seeking increase in number of SC judges?

Transfer CPPs to the national grid, suggests PD

Read more stories