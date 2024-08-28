AGL 32.88 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.59%)
AIRLINK 137.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.32%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
FCCL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
FFBL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.67%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.49%)
HUBC 152.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.13%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.01%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
NBP 53.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.19%)
OGDC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PAEL 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
PRL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SEARL 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
TOMCL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.64%)
TPLP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TRG 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.17%)
UNITY 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,337 Increased By 14.5 (0.17%)
BR30 26,667 Increased By 105.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 78,215 Increased By 130.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 24,789 Increased By 25.8 (0.1%)
2024-08-28

Nikkei rebounds as softer yen trumps tech losses

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday, as a pause in the yen’s push higher supported export-related shares, erasing early losses from a drop in technology shares.

The Nikkei closed up 0.5% at 38,288.62, while the broader Topix rose 0.7% to 2,680.8.

The benchmark Nikkei index spent much of the day in the red, tracking the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq lower as global investors awaited quarterly report from AI heavyweight Nvidia due Wednesday.

However, sentiment improved as the yen’s climb higher stalled on Tuesday, prompting investors to buy back export-related stocks that took a hit in the previous session as the currency touched a three-week high of 143.45 per dollar.

Sony Group rallied 2.8%, while Honda Motor and Toyota Motor both gained 1.8%.

Losses among chip-related shares narrowed late in trade, although they remained a drag on the Nikkei. Big names Tokyo Electron fell about 1% and Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, slumped 1.6%.

Investors were taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report, said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

