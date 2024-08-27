AGL 31.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (6.51%)
AIRLINK 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.29%)
DCL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 49.15 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (8%)
DGKC 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.76%)
FFBL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.36%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
HUBC 152.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.05%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.14%)
KOSM 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (8.95%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.41%)
NBP 51.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.97%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.32%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.08%)
PPL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.97%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
SEARL 58.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TOMCL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.98%)
TPLP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TREET 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
UNITY 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,323 Decreased By -23 (-0.28%)
BR30 26,561 Decreased By -68.9 (-0.26%)
KSE100 78,084 Decreased By -486.8 (-0.62%)
KSE30 24,763 Decreased By -164.7 (-0.66%)
Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky says Ukraine used F-16s against Russian air attacks

AFP Published 27 Aug, 2024 08:39pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his military deployed Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to down drones and missiles that Russia fired in recent attacks.

Zelensky announced earlier this month that Ukraine had received the first batch of the fighter jets promised by Western countries, declining to say how many had been delivered.

“We destroyed already some missiles and drones using the F-16,” Zelensky said in English at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday without elaborating.

He said at the press conference that Ukraine still needed more of the jets.

Norway says it will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

He told AFP in May that Kyiv needed at least 120 to achieve “parity” with Russia.

For more than two years, Ukraine had pleaded with its Western partners for the aircraft – long considered the crown jewel in the sprawling list of military hardware Kyiv has sought.

Ukraine fighter jets Volodymyr Zelensky RUssia Ukraine war F 16

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky says Ukraine used F-16s against Russian air attacks

US, China condemn terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Pakistan aims to secure $4bn from Middle Eastern banks by FY26: SBP governor

KSE-100 loses another 487 points as participants jittery over IMF programme

It is now time to end terrorism: PM Shehbaz says after Balochistan attacks

25 terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Tirah Valley IBOs: ISPR

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PSO’s profit doubles, clocks in at Rs19.6bn in FY24

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon General Li Qiaoming

Zuckerberg says Biden admin pressured Meta to ‘censor’ COVID-19 content

India’s Jay Shah to be cricket world body chairman: ICC

Read more stories