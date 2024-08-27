AGL 31.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (6.51%)
AIRLINK 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.29%)
DCL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 49.15 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (8%)
DGKC 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.76%)
FFBL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.36%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
HUBC 152.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.05%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.14%)
KOSM 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (8.95%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.41%)
NBP 51.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.97%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.32%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.08%)
PPL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.97%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
SEARL 58.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TOMCL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.98%)
TPLP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TREET 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
UNITY 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,323 Decreased By -23 (-0.28%)
BR30 26,561 Decreased By -68.9 (-0.26%)
KSE100 78,084 Decreased By -486.8 (-0.62%)
KSE30 24,763 Decreased By -164.7 (-0.66%)
Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Jay Shah to be cricket world body chairman: ICC

AFP Published 27 Aug, 2024 08:19pm

NEW DELHI: India’s cricket chief Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as chairman of the sport’s world body, the International Cricket Council, it said Tuesday.

Shah will take over the role from December, after current Chair Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term.

“I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalise cricket,” Shah said, adding he was “humbled” by the appointment.

“Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”

From being the chief of the world’s richest cricket board to leading the ICC, the 35-year-old’s meteoric rise illustrates India’s domination of the sport’s global administration.

Pakistan and Bangladesh fined for slow over rates in 1st Test

In a country where the sport and politics go hand in glove, Shah is best known for being the son of home minister Amit Shah, the right-hand man of Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah, the powerful Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India since 2019, becomes the youngest ICC chairman.

Top cricketers in India enjoy superstardom with millions of die-hard fans, most lucrative playing contracts, and endorsement deals not seen anywhere else in global cricket.

By some counts, Indian cricket on average generates more revenue than Bollywood.

More than 90 percent of the sport’s billion-plus worldwide fans are in the Indian subcontinent, according to a 2018 ICC study.

The ICC is the global governing body for cricket, with more than 100 members, and is responsible for staging global events such as the World Cup.

Shah said he wanted to “embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide”.

Icc International Cricket Council Jay Shah

Comments

200 characters

India’s Jay Shah to be cricket world body chairman: ICC

US, China condemn terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Pakistan aims to secure $4bn from Middle Eastern banks by FY26: SBP governor

FBR denies rumors about any upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

KSE-100 loses another 487 points as participants jittery over IMF programme

It is now time to end terrorism: PM Shehbaz says after Balochistan attacks

25 terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Tirah Valley IBOs: ISPR

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PSO’s profit doubles, clocks in at Rs19.6bn in FY24

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon General Li Qiaoming

Zuckerberg says Biden admin pressured Meta to ‘censor’ COVID-19 content

Read more stories