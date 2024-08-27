AGL 31.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (6.51%)
AIRLINK 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.29%)
DCL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 49.15 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (8%)
DGKC 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.21%)
FCCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.76%)
FFBL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.36%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
HUBC 152.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.05%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.14%)
KOSM 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (8.95%)
MLCF 32.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.41%)
NBP 51.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.97%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.32%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.08%)
PPL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.97%)
PTC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
SEARL 58.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TOMCL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.98%)
TPLP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TREET 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
UNITY 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,323 Decreased By -23 (-0.28%)
BR30 26,561 Decreased By -68.9 (-0.26%)
KSE100 78,084 Decreased By -486.8 (-0.62%)
KSE30 24,763 Decreased By -164.7 (-0.66%)
Markets

Most Gulf markets ease on regional tensions

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday on rising tensions in the Middle East, although looming U.S. interest rate cuts limited losses.

Israel issued new evacuation orders for Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip late on Sunday, forcing more families to flee, saying forces intended to act against militant group Hamas and others operating in the area.

The escalation comes with little hope of an end in sight to the war as diplomacy by mediators Qatar, Egypt, and the United States has so far failed to close the gap between Israel and Hamas, whose leaders traded blame over responsibility for the lack of accord.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.6%, hit by a 1.8% fall in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group and a 0.7% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank.

The Qatari benchmark fell 0.3%, weighed down by a 1.1% slide in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.2%.

Most Gulf markets gain on Fed rate-cut hopes

Dubai’s main share index, however, rose 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties gaining 1.1%.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Monday said “the time is upon us” to cut borrowing costs, echoing what Fed Chair Jerome Powell told a global central banking conference last week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but how big that first rate cut will be will depend on the data.

Traders see a 70% chance of a 25-basis-point (bp) rate cut and about 30% probability of a bigger 50-bp reduction, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 0.8%, with Talaat Mostafa Holding rising 2.7%.

The IMF has softened several conditions of its $8 billion financial support package to Egypt, including allowing Cairo more time to implement reforms, it said in a review.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    fell 0.6% to 12,182
 ABU DHABI       lost 0.2% to 9,334
 DUBAI           gained 0.4% to 4,343
 QATAR           dropped 0.3% to 10,189
 EGYPT           rose 0.8% to 30,363
 BAHRAIN         closed flat at 1,928
 OMAN            eased 0.1% to 4,691
 KUWAIT          added 0.5% to 7,839
----------------------------------------
