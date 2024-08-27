AGL 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 138.93 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.54%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.16%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.96%)
DGKC 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
FFBL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
FFL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.34%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.57%)
MLCF 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 52.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.28%)
OGDC 135.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.6%)
PAEL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.2%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.9%)
PPL 113.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.71%)
PRL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
PTC 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
TELE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.41%)
TPLP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
TRG 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.03%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,374 Increased By 27.8 (0.33%)
BR30 26,741 Increased By 111.4 (0.42%)
KSE100 78,525 Decreased By -46 (-0.06%)
KSE30 24,919 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.03%)
Russian lawmaker and Putin ally says US behind arrest of Telegram CEO

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2024 11:28am

A senior ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Washington was behind the French arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder and the CEO of the Telegram messaging platform that plays a key role communicating the war in Ukraine.

Durov, the Russian-born entrepreneur, was arrested in France over the weekend as part of an investigation into crimes related to child pornography, drug trafficking and fraudulent transactions on the platform, French prosecutors said on Monday.

Without providing evidence, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russia’s State Duma lower house of parliament, said that the United States, through France, attempted to exert control over Telegram.

“Telegram is one of the few and at the same time the largest Internet platforms over which the United States has no influence,” Volodin said in a post.

“On the eve of the US presidential election, it is important for (President Joe) Biden to take Telegram under control.” The White House has not commented on Durov’s arrest. French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the arrest was “in no way a political decision.”

The Kremlin on Monday said it had yet to see any official French accusations against Durov. The encrypted Telegram app, based in Dubai, has close to 1 billion users and is particularly influential in Russia, Ukraine and the republics of the former Soviet Union.

Macron says no political motive behind Telegram CEO’s arrest

After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Telegram has become the main source of unfiltered - and sometimes graphic and misleading - content from both sides about the war and the politics surrounding the conflict.

The platform has become what some analysts call “a virtual battlefield” for the war, used heavily by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his officials, as well as the Russian government.

