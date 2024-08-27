AGL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.68%)
Suryakumar Yadav ready to do the hard yards to reclaim India Test spot

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2024 11:07am

NEW DELHI: India’s Twenty20 captain Suryakumar Yadav hopes a stint in first class cricket will improve his chances of reclaiming a spot in the Test squad.

The 33-year-old plays a key role in India’s white-ball squads and took over the T20 captaincy when Rohit Sharma quit the format after leading India to the World Cup title in June.

Suryakumar made his Test debut against Australia last year but a groin injury and surfeit of middle-order options saw him slip down the pecking order.

“There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that spot again,” Suryakumar said on the sidelines of a domestic tournament on Monday.

“There were a lot of people who got an opportunity and have done well too. They deserve that opportunity right now.”

India play 10 Tests over the next four months including five in Australia, and the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul are all eyeing a spot in the middle order.

“That’s not in my control,” Suryakumar said of his chances of getting the nod ahead of others.

Suryakumar Yadav ‘happy’ to be in Barbados for Afghan test

“What’s in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then see what happens,” he added, referring to domestic red-ball tournaments.

“But yes, I’m really looking forward. There are 10 Test matches lined up and I’m obviously excited for some red-ball fun.” Beginning on Sept.

19, India play two home Tests against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand before flying to Australia in November.

