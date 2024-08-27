AGL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.68%)
AIRLINK 139.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.59%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.16%)
DFML 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.85%)
DGKC 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
FFBL 44.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
FFL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.34%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.57%)
MLCF 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 52.41 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.28%)
OGDC 135.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.6%)
PAEL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.2%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.9%)
PPL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.8%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PTC 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TOMCL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.53%)
TPLP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
TRG 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,370 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 26,745 Increased By 115.6 (0.43%)
KSE100 78,547 Decreased By -24 (-0.03%)
KSE30 24,929 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
Australian shares rise as BHP Group, Woodside Energy shine on upbeat earnings

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2024 10:25am

Australian shares advanced on Tuesday, led by mining and energy stocks after sector majors BHP Group and Woodside Energy posted strong earnings, while investors remained focused on a key local inflation data for monetary policy direction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 8,097.8, as of 0034 GMT.

The benchmark index is now around 50 points shy of its all-time high of 8,148.7 hit on Aug. 1.

BHP Group rose as much as 2.7% to hit its highest level since early August, after the miner posted a better-than-expected annual profit.

Mining stocks jumped 1.3%, supported by iron ore prices trading at a near two-week high.

Energy stocks climbed 2.4% to hit their highest level since Aug. 5, following a better-than-expected results from top energy company Woodside Energy. Shares of Woodside were up as much as 4.1% to hit their highest level since Aug. 2.

Brent crude futures fell 0.25% to $81.23 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 0.34% to $77.16 per barrel.

Coles rose as much as 3.2% to hit a two-year high, after Australia’s second-largest grocer reported an annual profit above analysts’ estimates, fuelled by strong sales at its supermarkets and improved inventory management.

Meanwhile, local investors are awaiting a crucial inflation data, due on Wednesday, which will set the tone for the central bank’s policy direction ahead, with interest rates remaining at a 12-year high in the country.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

US inflation data due on Friday is also on investors’ radar for further clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut trajectory.

Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16% to 41,240.52 points.

The S&P 500 lost 0.32% while Nasdaq was down 0.85%. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index retreated 0.1% to 12,574.41.

