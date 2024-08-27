Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Finnish financier apprised of Pakistan’s potential investment scope

Press Release Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with Antti Partanen, a representative from Finn Fund, a Finnish development financier.

The meeting focused on exploring potential investment opportunities in Pakistan, said a press release.

The finance minister underscored the significant improvements in Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators and highlighted the government’s structural reform agenda, including the digitalisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), energy sector reforms, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) reforms, and privatization measures.

He stressed the government’s focus on transforming Pakistan into an export-led economy and attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to enhance the country’s export base.

Partanen presented an overview of Finn Fund’s profile and investment initiatives in Pakistan, emphasising their interest in digital infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, and forestry.

He noted that Pakistan’s growing young population made it an attractive destination for financing and expressed Finn Fund’s willingness to explore investments in various sectors of the country.

The minister reiterated the commitment of the government for making Pakistan’s investment climate favourable and conducive for foreign investors.

