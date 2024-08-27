Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

NNI Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

MULTAN: Federal Minister for Power Awais Leghari said on Monday that the ruling coalition government is considering the installation of a prepaid meter system for electricity, akin to the prepaid system used for mobile phones.

During a press conference here, Leghari underscored the government’s commitment to eradicate electricity theft in the country. He assured that measures are being taken to curb this menace and provide convenience to electricity consumers. He revealed that discussions were under way with power distribution companies to ensure the disbursement of Rs45billion relief package to every consumer.

The prepaid meter system, if implemented, will enable consumers to pay for electricity in advance, reducing the likelihood of theft and default payments.

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

The energy minister further said that the government has proposed its reform plans and energy vision to the National Energy Administration of China. He said that an important aspect of these talks involved re-profiling of debt amounting to $8.5 to $9 billion, which is expected to reduce electricity prices and increase its demand.

He further stated that the finance minister and other officials have engaged with Chinese bankers for potential investments in Pakistan’s power sector.

Another key component of these reforms, he said, involves converting electricity generation plants from imported coal to local coal, which could significantly lower per unit cost of electricity.

He noted that four coal plants, including the government-owned Jamshoro plant, were being considered for conversion to local coal, aiming to reduce electricity cost from approximately 24 rupees per unit to around 8 rupees per unit.

