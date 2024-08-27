Choice posting: FBR chairman takes action against officer

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood has taken disciplinary action against a BS-18 Customs official for extraneous influence on the FBR for “choice posting” and suspended the said official with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the FBR, on Monday, on account of violation of the directions of the Chairman, FBR/ Secretary Revenue Division issued vide circular dated August 20, 2024 regarding extraneous influence for “choice posting”, the Competent Authority, in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 5(1) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020, has placed Jawadul Hassan, PCS/ BS-18, presently posted as Deputy Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Dera Ismail Khan under suspension with immediate effect for a period of 120 days, it added.

Through another notification, the FBR has transferred a Customs Intelligence officer from “Admin Pool” to the Directorate General of Customs Intelligence Islamabad.

According to FBR chairman, it has been observed with grave concern that there is a rampant sub-culture of using extraneous influence for “choice postings” by the officers/ officials of the FBR, particularly, those seeking field assignments.

Such sub-culture is eating at the very roots of integrity of the organisation, he said.

Moreover, mid-level officers seeking choice postings through their influence/ network are creating a poor model of career choices for junior officers.

Use of extraneous influence constitutes “misconduct” under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020.

“Misconduct is a valid ground for” “Removal from Service”. Reference is also made to Rule 19 and 29 of Conduct Rules, 1964, instructions at serial numbers 14.3, 14.4 and 14.5 of ESTACODE, and Rule 2 (1) (k) of E&D Rules, 2020.

“It may be noted that in future any such act will result in immediate suspension of the concerned officer/ official and shall lead to initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the relevant law/rules,” the FBR chairman strictly warned the tax officials.

However, the FBR recognises genuine needs of the officers/officials for “station change requests” in case of hardships. Such requests along with supporting documentary evidence may be emailed for consideration of the committees constituted for this purpose.

If any officer/official uses any means or mode for seeking transfer/posting, other than the one mentioned above, it shall be deemed misconduct on the part of the officer/ official and consequential action shall follow, the FBR chairman added.

