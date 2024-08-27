Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2024-08-27

Telecom operators begin comprehensive cybersecurity audit

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: Telecom operators have started a comprehensive cybersecurity audit aimed at ensuring the security of the country’s digital infrastructure.

Official sources revealed that the audit was started on the directives of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

This audit, conducted by globally recognised firms, aims to ensure the security of the country’s digital infrastructure. The final assessment of this audit will be reviewed by the PTA, according to sources.

The cybersecurity audit will thoroughly examine all technical aspects of the telecom operators’ security measures.

Sources indicate that the audit will include a detailed review of how telecom companies are adhering to the PTA’s cybersecurity framework. This will involve evaluating the implementation of security protocols, such as the presence and effectiveness of firewalls.

Additionally, the audit will assess the security clearance of the telecom operators’ staff.

Ensuring that the employees handling sensitive data have the necessary security clearance is a crucial part of this process. The audit will also focus on the protection of customer data, specifically ensuring that there are no leaks of consumer information.

The PTA’s cybersecurity framework requires that a thorough check be performed to verify the implementation of all security measures. This includes verifying whether firewalls are in place and functioning as intended.

Furthermore, the audit will scrutinise the measures taken by telecom operators to prevent any data breaches.

Upon completion of the cybersecurity audit, the PTA will issue its findings.

These findings will provide insights into the current state of cybersecurity within Pakistan’s telecom sector and guide future actions to strengthen the nation’s digital infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTA cybersecurity telecom operators digital infrastructure cybersecurity audit

Comments

200 characters

Telecom operators begin comprehensive cybersecurity audit

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Finnish financier apprised of Pakistan’s potential investment scope

Govt tells NA: Senior most SC judge appointed as CJP

Service life of BQPS-I units: PSA opposes KE’s extension plea

FPA, QTA determination: SC asks Nepra to hold its meeting on Sep 5

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Govt has failed to finalise policy on EV-charging stations

Discos and KE: Rs1.90 per unit QTA for Q4FY24 approved

Rs33.5bn incurred on Feb 8 elections: ECP

Choice posting: FBR chairman takes action against officer

Read more stories