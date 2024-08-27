Telecom operators begin comprehensive cybersecurity audit

ISLAMABAD: Telecom operators have started a comprehensive cybersecurity audit aimed at ensuring the security of the country’s digital infrastructure.

Official sources revealed that the audit was started on the directives of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

This audit, conducted by globally recognised firms, aims to ensure the security of the country’s digital infrastructure. The final assessment of this audit will be reviewed by the PTA, according to sources.

The cybersecurity audit will thoroughly examine all technical aspects of the telecom operators’ security measures.

Sources indicate that the audit will include a detailed review of how telecom companies are adhering to the PTA’s cybersecurity framework. This will involve evaluating the implementation of security protocols, such as the presence and effectiveness of firewalls.

Additionally, the audit will assess the security clearance of the telecom operators’ staff.

Ensuring that the employees handling sensitive data have the necessary security clearance is a crucial part of this process. The audit will also focus on the protection of customer data, specifically ensuring that there are no leaks of consumer information.

The PTA’s cybersecurity framework requires that a thorough check be performed to verify the implementation of all security measures. This includes verifying whether firewalls are in place and functioning as intended.

Furthermore, the audit will scrutinise the measures taken by telecom operators to prevent any data breaches.

Upon completion of the cybersecurity audit, the PTA will issue its findings.

These findings will provide insights into the current state of cybersecurity within Pakistan’s telecom sector and guide future actions to strengthen the nation’s digital infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024