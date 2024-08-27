Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-27

Relief on power bills starts under CM’s leadership: minister

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari has announced that relief on electricity bills has started under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

“This is great news for the people of Punjab. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has proven that “where there’s a will, there’s a way,” she said, adding: “Maryam Nawaz has fulfilled the promise she made to the people of Punjab. Opponents are engaging in blame games and politics of lies, while Maryam Nawaz is focused on the politics of service.”

She further stated that a few days ago, during a press conference, Mian Nawaz Sharif had announced a relief of Rs 14 on electricity bills for the people of Punjab, and now it is being officially implemented.

“Consumers using between 200 and 500 units of electricity will benefit from this relief. Despite the country's challenging economic conditions, Maryam Nawaz’s mission is to provide as much relief as possible to the people of her province. Other provinces should also focus on serving the people instead of politicizing public interest projects. The people of Punjab have given their mandate to Maryam Nawaz, and she is living up to their trust,” Azma said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Azma Bokhari Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Information Minister Punjab Relief on power bills

Comments

200 characters

Relief on power bills starts under CM’s leadership: minister

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Finnish financier apprised of Pakistan’s potential investment scope

Govt tells NA: Senior most SC judge appointed as CJP

Service life of BQPS-I units: PSA opposes KE’s extension plea

FPA, QTA determination: SC asks Nepra to hold its meeting on Sep 5

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Govt has failed to finalise policy on EV-charging stations

Discos and KE: Rs1.90 per unit QTA for Q4FY24 approved

Rs33.5bn incurred on Feb 8 elections: ECP

Choice posting: FBR chairman takes action against officer

Read more stories