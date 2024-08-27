Relief on power bills starts under CM’s leadership: minister

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari has announced that relief on electricity bills has started under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

“This is great news for the people of Punjab. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has proven that “where there’s a will, there’s a way,” she said, adding: “Maryam Nawaz has fulfilled the promise she made to the people of Punjab. Opponents are engaging in blame games and politics of lies, while Maryam Nawaz is focused on the politics of service.”

She further stated that a few days ago, during a press conference, Mian Nawaz Sharif had announced a relief of Rs 14 on electricity bills for the people of Punjab, and now it is being officially implemented.

“Consumers using between 200 and 500 units of electricity will benefit from this relief. Despite the country's challenging economic conditions, Maryam Nawaz’s mission is to provide as much relief as possible to the people of her province. Other provinces should also focus on serving the people instead of politicizing public interest projects. The people of Punjab have given their mandate to Maryam Nawaz, and she is living up to their trust,” Azma said.

