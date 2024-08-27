Punjab govt to amend rules for Dastak programme

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to amend rules of relevant departments for provision of services in an easier way to common people at their doorsteps under the “Dastak programme”.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Monday to review the Dastak programme.

The chief secretary said that the Punjab government is making the lives of the people easier through information technology, adding that the citizens can get the services provided under the Dastak programme at home without visiting offices. He mentioned that initially 41 services including domicile, e-stamping, death, birth, marriage certificates are being provided in Lahore. The scope of the programme would be gradually extended to other districts, he concluded.

The chairman PITB gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that the Dastak programme would be started soon in all divisional headquarters while the number of districts and services would be increased in the next phase.

The administrative secretaries of various departments including local government, communication and works, the chairman PITB and officers concerned attended the meeting.

