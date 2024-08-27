Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-27

Bilawal condemns attack on innocent citizens

NNI Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the killing of innocent citizens by the terrorists and anti-Pakistan forces in Musa Khel, Balochistan.

In a statement, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it is strongly condemned that the innocent people were targeted after identifying them through their identity cards. This act of terror should and must not go without punishment to the perpetrators of this heinous crime. This is an inhuman act and every section of society should come together against these criminals.

Chairman PPP asked the Balochistan government to crush such elements and bring them to book. He said that the action against such criminals will continue until the last terrorist if eliminated. He prayed for the departed souls and also sympathized with the bereaved families. The PPP is with the bereaved families in these difficult times, Chairman Bilawal said.

terrorism Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Balochistan Musakhel

Comments

200 characters

Bilawal condemns attack on innocent citizens

Board meetings scheduled till Sept 4: Pakistan not on IMF agenda yet

Finnish financier apprised of Pakistan’s potential investment scope

Govt tells NA: Senior most SC judge appointed as CJP

Service life of BQPS-I units: PSA opposes KE’s extension plea

FPA, QTA determination: SC asks Nepra to hold its meeting on Sep 5

Govt considering installing prepaid power meters

Govt has failed to finalise policy on EV-charging stations

Discos and KE: Rs1.90 per unit QTA for Q4FY24 approved

Rs33.5bn incurred on Feb 8 elections: ECP

Choice posting: FBR chairman takes action against officer

Read more stories