Bilawal condemns attack on innocent citizens

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the killing of innocent citizens by the terrorists and anti-Pakistan forces in Musa Khel, Balochistan.

In a statement, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it is strongly condemned that the innocent people were targeted after identifying them through their identity cards. This act of terror should and must not go without punishment to the perpetrators of this heinous crime. This is an inhuman act and every section of society should come together against these criminals.

Chairman PPP asked the Balochistan government to crush such elements and bring them to book. He said that the action against such criminals will continue until the last terrorist if eliminated. He prayed for the departed souls and also sympathized with the bereaved families. The PPP is with the bereaved families in these difficult times, Chairman Bilawal said.