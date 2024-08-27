Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Rotary Club honours FAST Cables

Published 27 Aug, 2024

LAHORE: The Rotary Club of Lahore Corporate recently hosted a significant meeting, welcoming Kamaal Mian, Managing Director of FAST Cables, as the chief guest. The event highlighted the social impact and sustainability initiatives led by FAST Cables.

Ruhaina Qureshi, President of the Rotary Club of Lahore Corporate, warmly welcomed Kamaal Mian and introduced the club’s initiatives, emphasizing their commitment to community service. She expressed her admiration for FAST Cables, noting that the company is not only contributing to Pakistan’s growth but is also playing a pivotal role in positively impacting society.

In his address, Kamaal Mian stated, “As global warming becomes an increasingly urgent issue, sustainability is a key factor in protecting our planet, particularly in developing countries like Pakistan. To achieve impactful solutions, we must work together through public and private partnerships.”

In closing remarks, Afsar Mahmood, former President of Rotary Club Lahore Corporate congratulated FAST Cables on their outstanding efforts in social impact and sustainability.

