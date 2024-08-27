Iran praises Hezbollah attack on Israel

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday praised the drone and missile assault by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group on Israel, saying its arch-foe had lost the ability to prevent such attacks amid heightened regional tensions.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday said the group, which is backed by Tehran, had launched a large-scale attack on Israel, targeting “the Glilot base — the main Israeli military intelligence base”.

Israel’s military said the installation was not hit.

“The Zionist regime may be able to hide, distort or censor some facts regarding Lebanese Hezbollah operations, but it knows very well that the existing facts will not change,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani posted on X.

“The Israeli terrorist army has lost its effective offensive and deterrent power and now must defend itself against strategic strikes.”

Kanani noted that the Hezbollah attack “extended deep into the occupied territories”, and said the “strategic balance has undergone fundamental changes” to the detriment of Israel.