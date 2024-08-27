The ordeal of food riders amid internet disruptions

The recent wave of internet disruptions across Pakistan has brought to light the plight of a largely unacknowledged group—the food delivery riders. These hardworking individuals, who rely on digital platforms to make a living, have been hit the hardest by the inconsistent connectivity and frequent shutdowns.

For food riders, the internet is not just a convenience; it is their lifeline. Platforms like foodpanda, Careem, in-Drive and local famous fast food chains like Cheezious and OPTP rely heavily on seamless internet access to connect riders with customers.

When internet services are disrupted, these riders lose access to their orders, leading to lost income and long hours of waiting with no work.

The situation becomes even more difficult for those riders who are the sole breadwinners for their families. Beyond just economic losses, these disruptions also lead to frustration and stress among riders.

Imagine navigating the already congested streets of major cities while dealing with the pressure of making ends meet, only to find out that you are unable to access orders due to a sudden internet blackout.

This uncertainty not only affects their daily earnings but also diminishes their overall morale and mental well-being.

Muhammad Zoraiz Soomro (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024