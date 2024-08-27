KE takes action against illegal hydrants, water mafia

KARACHI: In a continued effort to combat electricity theft and safeguard its network, K-Electric, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, conducted successful operations against illegal hydrants and water mafia activities in Jahangirabad and Jalalabad.

During these raids, significant power theft was detected, particularly in the Jalalabad area, where multiple illegal hydrants were found operating with underground 95 mm cables. The operation resulted in the confiscation of 450 kilograms of illegal cables, which were being used to siphon off more than 5 Lakh units of electricity in the last six months.

As part of its ongoing “Kunda Removal Campaign”, K-Electric also established facilitation camps to provide consumers with convenient services and support. These initiatives are designed to strengthen the integrity of K-Electric’s network, reduce line losses, and ensure the protection of consumer interests.

