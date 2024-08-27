The Bangladesh conundrum

Many people are rejoicing over the exit of Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Banglabandhu and founder of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was once regarded as a democrat, an advocate of human rights, and a leader committed to inclusivity and tolerance.

During her tenure as Prime Minister, Bangladesh experienced significant economic growth and social development. Hasina is credited with lifting millions out of poverty, reducing unemployment, enhancing primary education enrollment, and achieving gender parity.

She launched digital education initiatives and oversaw a sharp rise in exports, which reached $43.68 billion by 2021-22. Under her leadership, the Bangladeshi Taka gained considerable respect and value. These accomplishments brought Bangladesh to the forefront of development and prosperity during her time in power.

However, as her grip on power tightened, she began to change. The once democratic leader gradually transformed into an authoritarian figure, with a taste for absolute control. She became increasingly heavy-handed with her political adversaries, filling jails with opponents and employing repressive policies.

This abuse of state power inevitably led to her unceremonious departure from office. Her remarkable achievements and the strides she made for her nation were drowned in the chaos and turmoil of her ouster. This illustrates the delicate and fragile nature of power; tables turn quickly with one’s departure.

While the celebrations over the fall of an authoritarian ruler are understandable, the decline and departure of democracy in Bangladesh is deeply regrettable. Democracy, at the very least, did not deserve the treatment it received, as it was disgraced and belittled in our impoverished South Asian country of 170 million people.

Sheikh Hasina had won the public vote, securing nearly 75% of the seats in parliament for another five-year term in a highly controversial election, but political events cut short her tenure. She sought dialogue with agitating students but could not succeed due to rapidly changing developments and a lack of support from the military.

The military’s apparent interest in seizing power was countered by the students’ tacit support for civilian rule and their pressing demands for elections, which ultimately prevented the fragile democracy from being derailed and hijacked by opportunists.

Leaders of the Awami League have expressed deep concern and outrage over Sheikh Hasina’s removal, calling it an unjustified and undemocratic coup. Many within the party view her ouster as a calculated move to dismantle the Awami League’s political influence. They have also warned that the current instability might be exploited by radical elements to further destabilize the country.

The international community has cautiously reacted to the developments in Bangladesh, calling for restraint, peace, and early holding of free and fair elections.

Bangladesh remains in turmoil. A wave of violence, arson, and vandalism has swept across the streets, particularly in Dhaka, Chittagong, and other major cities. The situation remains volatile, with reports of clashes between security forces and protestors.

The Awami League has been a particular target, with several of its offices attacked and burned. Minority communities, especially Hindus, are facing increased harassment, adding to the fear and chaos.

The Awami League activists marching towards Sheikh Mujeeb memorial in Dhaka on 15th August on his assassination anniversary met stiff resistance. They were attacked with bamboos, sticks and iron rods. This is intolerance and against democratic norms.

The same people who stood against injustices and repression now resort to same uncalled for and abhorrent practices

The effectiveness and legitimacy of the Muhammad Yunus-led transition setup in restoring order are being questioned. While Yunus remains a respected figure both domestically and internationally, his ability to manage the current crisis and bring different factions together is under severe scrutiny. The wave of vigilantism and mob justice must be contained to restore order and prevent the country’s fragile democracy from being derailed by opportunists.

Muhammad Yunus, though neutral, must cautiously engage all democratic forces and set an early date for free and fair elections. This is essential to returning power to where it rightfully belongs and to save democracy from the insidious designs of its enemies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024