IBM to close China R&D department, affecting over 1,000 jobs

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2024 05:41pm

BEIJING: IBM will completely shut its China R&D operation, affecting more than 1,000 jobs, the US technology company said on Monday.

A spokesperson for IBM, currently the world’s biggest technology services company, confirmed earlier media reports in a statement to Reuters, saying “these changes will not impact our ability to support clients across the Greater China region.”

IBM shares soar to more than 10-year high on rosy AI outlook

The cuts come amid the company’s struggles with falling demand for its hardware and challenges in growth markets like China.

