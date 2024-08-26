IBM to close China R&D department, affecting over 1,000 jobs

BEIJING: IBM will completely shut its China R&D operation, affecting more than 1,000 jobs, the US technology company said on Monday.

A spokesperson for IBM, currently the world’s biggest technology services company, confirmed earlier media reports in a statement to Reuters, saying “these changes will not impact our ability to support clients across the Greater China region.”

The cuts come amid the company’s struggles with falling demand for its hardware and challenges in growth markets like China.