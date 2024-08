Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia used more than 100 missiles and about 100 drones in Monday’s strike on Ukraine.

“A lot of damage in the energy sector,” he said on Telegram. Zelenskiy called on allies to stick to agreements to supply air defence systems and missiles.

Zelenskiy says he would support India hosting second summit on peace

He also said that Ukraine and partners should make a joint air defence agreement to shoot down Russian drones and missiles.