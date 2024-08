Russia’s air defence systems destroyed 20 drones that Ukraine launched against the country overnight, Moscow’s defence ministry said on Monday.

Nine of the drones were destroyed over the Saratov region, three over the Kursk region and two each over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Tula regions, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine says it hit three Russian air defence systems in occupied Crimea

It added that single drones were destroyed over the Oryol and Ryazan regions.