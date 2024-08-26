Businesses can carve out a niche in French market: mayor

LAHORE: France has a track record of successful international collaborations across various sectors, including fashion, luxury goods, technology and renewable energy.

One notable example is the collaboration between French companies and African markets in renewable energy, which has brought sustainable solutions to new regions. Pakistani entrepreneurs can similarly tap into opportunities in sectors where France has established expertise—such as technology, infrastructure, and fashion.

This was stated by Christophe de Contenson, the Mayor of Cuzon, which is situated in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France, in an interview during his visit to Lahore.

“By leveraging their unique ideas and craftsmanship, Pakistani businesses can carve out a niche in the French market,” said, Christophe de Contenson, who is President of Sivom Nord Allier and a dedicated French politician focusing on regional development, municipal administration, and fostering inter-municipal cooperation in the Allier department.

He said, “I am optimistic about the future of business relations between Pakistan and France. Both countries have much to offer each other. My hope is that we will see increased French investment in Pakistan and vice versa, leading to mutual economic growth and prosperity.”

When asked how Pakistani entrepreneurs can tap into the business opportunities in France, he said, “I have observed opportunities in areas like textiles, cosmetics and even barbershops, where innovation is key.” He added that several sectors in France are particularly receptive to partnerships with Pakistani businesses. At the forefronts are: technology and innovation, including fields such as artificial intelligence, fintech, and renewable energy.

Additionally, France’s renowned fashion and textile industries present significant opportunities for collaboration, especially given Pakistan’s strong presence in these areas, he said, adding: “Pakistani businesses distinguish themselves through creativity and their ability to introduce fresh concepts, whether in design, textiles, or specialized sectors like cosmetics and barbershops.”

According to him, the global market is evolving rapidly, and standing still is not an option. Entrepreneurs need to stay ahead of emerging trends and invest in new technologies that set them apart. Those who remain agile and unafraid to embrace change are the ones who will leave a lasting impact on the global stage.

When asked about common challenges entrepreneurs face when expanding into international markets, Christophe de Contenson said, “Entrepreneurs expanding into international markets often encounter challenges related to navigating different regulatory and legal frameworks. Every country has its own rules, which can be complex and time-consuming to navigate. My advice is to seek local expertise—whether through partnerships or consulting services—to better understand the market. Cultural differences can also pose challenges, affecting everything from marketing strategies to negotiations. It is essential to invest time in understanding the local culture and to approach international expansion with patience and an open mind. In my region, for example, foreign investors successfully adapted to rural norms by remaining flexible.”

To a query, he said that cultural integration is a vital factor in succeeding within global markets. “It is about more than understanding the language or customs—it involves aligning your business practices with the values and expectations of the local market. Initiatives such as those spearheaded by The Sovereign Club facilitate this integration by encouraging cultural exchanges that build trust and solidify relationships,” he said, adding: “In France, companies that fully embrace local culture are better positioned to develop long-term connections and gain a competitive edge. This principle holds true across all markets, where cultural understanding is critical to sustained success.”

Regarding his visit to Pakistan, Christophe de Contenson said, “I was deeply honored to be invited by The Sovereign Club to participate in the dialogue. Cross-border collaboration holds immense potential for driving economic growth, particularly with countries like Pakistan that possess exceptional entrepreneurial talent.”

Regarding his experience as Mayor of Cuzon, he said, “In my role as Mayor, I have witnessed how international collaboration can significantly uplift local economies. It is not merely about conducting business; it is about fostering long-term partnerships that are mutually beneficial. From my experience in regions where foreign investments from countries like China, Germany, and Italy have flourished, I can see similar opportunities benefiting Pakistan as well.”

He further said that social responsibility is intrinsically linked to business growth. “Companies that prioritize social responsibility build stronger reputations and foster loyalty among their customers and partners. Supporting communities in need-whether in Ukraine, Palestine, or elsewhere-demonstrates a commitment to making a positive impact that extends beyond profit,” he said, adding: “A business that thrives while contributing positively to society is well-positioned for long-term success.”

Regarding his plans to write a book showcasing Pakistan’s untapped potential as a soft power on the global stage, Christophe de Contenson said, “indeed, I am excited to share that I am working on a book that will showcase Pakistan’s immense potential as a soft power on the global stage. The idea behind this project is to present Pakistan in a light that many around the world may not have seen before.

Through interviews with personalities who are making significant contributions to Pakistan’s development, both nationally and internationally, the book will highlight their efforts to improve the country’s image and impact. Additionally, it will showcase Pakistan’s landscapes and cultural richness, offering readers a perspective that challenges the often narrow and outdated perceptions of the country.

The proceeds from the book will be donated to humanitarian efforts in Palestine and Ukraine, aligning with my commitment to social responsibility.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024