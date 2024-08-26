Peshawar: prices of kitchen items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential kitchen items like vegetable, flour, cooking oil/ghee, sugar, pulses, except live chicken/meat remained unchanged in the retail market, said in a weekly-survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, prices of vegetables have burgeoning in the retail market. Buyers told this scribe said prices were beyond their purchasing power and asked authorities concerned to take prompt action and ensure implementation of the official price-list in the city.

Price of tomato and onion remained unchanged as available at Rs100 per kg and Rs100 to Rs120 per kg respectively. Similarly, the prices of ginger and garlic remained unchanged as available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said.

Prices of other veggie prices remained high in the open market. Peas was being sold at Rs250-300/kg, capsicum at Rs250-300/kg, ladyfinger Rs150-180/kg, curry Rs60/kg, Kachalu Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs100-120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said. It added the Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs60-70/kg, cabbage at Rs200/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/kg in the retail market.

Price of live chicken has further dropped at Rs410 from Rs435, while a dozen of farm eggs was being sold at Rs280-300 and hen eggs were available at Rs450-500 per dozen.

Price of cow meat remained unchanged as without bone meat was being sold at Rs900 and within bone Rs700-800, the survey said. Buyers say vendors continuously charged self-imposed prices in absence of any price-control mechanism as local administration has been reluctant to take action against profiteers in the city. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market, it added.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flours other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

Mixed trend in prices of pulses and grocery items was registered in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs260-270kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs600/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs320/kg, dal channa at Rs320/kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360/kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs150/kg in the retail market against the price of Rs144 per kg, the survey said.

The prices of the fruits, apple was Rs200-250/kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, strawberry at Rs200-300/kg, melon at Rs100-120/kg, watermelon at Rs70/kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024