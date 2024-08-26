Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-26

Two dead, 15 injured as two groups clash in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2024 07:01am

KARACHI: Two persons were killed, and nine others were injured in clashes between two groups in Golimar area, officials said.

Dr Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon, confirmed that Junaid (25) and Umair Sultan (18) were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Trauma Centre and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, respectively. She also noted that nine others were injured in the incident.

Karachi’s City Police Chief Javed Odho stated that law enforcers have managed to prevent the situation from escalating further.

A police spokesperson later confirmed that the tense situation had been brought under control. A large number of police officers were already present, with additional Rangers on the way. Odho assured that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for the violence.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar sought details from SSP Central and instructed that concrete measures be taken to protect citizens. He also ordered swift legal action against those involved in the incident and their supporters.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, took notice of the firing incident in Golimar. He directed the immediate arrest of those responsible for the firing on the rally.

Karachi Karachi police firing incident groups clash

Comments

200 characters

Two dead, 15 injured as two groups clash in Karachi

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi today on account of Chehlum

FBR finalises August collection strategy

23 bus passengers killed in Balochistan’s Musakhel

Govt decides to bring in 50pc govt imports thru Gwadar port

PD working on Reko Diq project transaction

Power sharing formula in Punjab: PML(N)- PPP body reaches agreement

Pakistan invites Modi to SCO moot

PakPWD closure: PM reviews legal aspects, final stages

President endorses FTO’s order against fake sales tax invoices

Fuel price adjustment row: SECL has refused to pay dues to SNGPL?

Read more stories