Two dead, 15 injured as two groups clash in Karachi

KARACHI: Two persons were killed, and nine others were injured in clashes between two groups in Golimar area, officials said.

Dr Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon, confirmed that Junaid (25) and Umair Sultan (18) were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Trauma Centre and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, respectively. She also noted that nine others were injured in the incident.

Karachi’s City Police Chief Javed Odho stated that law enforcers have managed to prevent the situation from escalating further.

A police spokesperson later confirmed that the tense situation had been brought under control. A large number of police officers were already present, with additional Rangers on the way. Odho assured that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for the violence.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar sought details from SSP Central and instructed that concrete measures be taken to protect citizens. He also ordered swift legal action against those involved in the incident and their supporters.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, took notice of the firing incident in Golimar. He directed the immediate arrest of those responsible for the firing on the rally.