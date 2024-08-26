Struggle between Aleema, Bushra underway for party control: minister

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab, Azma Bokhari, stated that after the takeover of the Zaman Park house, a power struggle is underway between Aleema Khan and Bushra Bibi for control of the party.

This conflict between the sister-in-law and the wife has been ongoing since the marriage. Barrister Saif is irrelevant; no one in the party knows him. Neither Bushra Begum nor Aleema Khan is familiar with Saif. She expressed these thoughts in response to Barrister Saif’s statement.

She added, “Barrister Saif, you might remember that a trickster who tried to split the Muslim League has already completed a 40-day Chilla. You should inform the people about the performance of your fake ‘Maula Jatt’ chief minister. You people claimed you came to change the fate of the province KPK. Meanwhile, Ali Amin Gandapur and his associates are looting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s resources with both hands. Ali Amin Gandapur beats his chest on TV screens but begs behind closed doors.”

The Information Minister further said, “To understand the politics of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, you people would need to be reborn. Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are governing Pakistan today and serving the people of Pakistan. In Punjab, people are being provided with solar panels, houses are being built for them, and students are receiving bikes and laptops.

On the other hand, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are deprived of basic facilities like quality healthcare and education, while the ‘Prince of Destruction’ sits in jail enjoying pistachios.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024