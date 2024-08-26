Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-26

Rape-murder of young girl: governor seeks report

Recorder Report Published August 26, 2024 Updated August 26, 2024 08:19am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has taken serious notice of the tragic discovery of a young girl’s tortured body from Lucky Star area of Karachi. He sought a detailed report from the Additional Inspector General of Karachi Police on the incident.

Expressing his deep sorrow over the horrific news, Tessori stated that the murder of the girl following the assault is extremely alarming. He emphasised that those responsible must be brought to justice at all costs. “I am deeply saddened by the news of this heart-wrenching incident. This is a test case for the police, and I will personally follow up on it until the culprits are arrested,” he asserted.

Tessori also instructed the relevant authorities to immediately identify and reach out to the victim’s family.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Governor Sindh Karachi police murder case rape case Kamran tessori

Comments

200 characters

Rape-murder of young girl: governor seeks report

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi today on account of Chehlum

FBR finalises August collection strategy

23 bus passengers killed in Balochistan’s Musakhel

Govt decides to bring in 50pc govt imports thru Gwadar port

PD working on Reko Diq project transaction

Power sharing formula in Punjab: PML(N)- PPP body reaches agreement

Pakistan invites Modi to SCO moot

PakPWD closure: PM reviews legal aspects, final stages

President endorses FTO’s order against fake sales tax invoices

Fuel price adjustment row: SECL has refused to pay dues to SNGPL?

Read more stories