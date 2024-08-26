Rape-murder of young girl: governor seeks report

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has taken serious notice of the tragic discovery of a young girl’s tortured body from Lucky Star area of Karachi. He sought a detailed report from the Additional Inspector General of Karachi Police on the incident.

Expressing his deep sorrow over the horrific news, Tessori stated that the murder of the girl following the assault is extremely alarming. He emphasised that those responsible must be brought to justice at all costs. “I am deeply saddened by the news of this heart-wrenching incident. This is a test case for the police, and I will personally follow up on it until the culprits are arrested,” he asserted.

Tessori also instructed the relevant authorities to immediately identify and reach out to the victim’s family.

