Heavy rains, urban flooding likely in Sindh

NNI Published 26 Aug, 2024 07:01am

KARACHI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert for heavy rain with thunder and potential urban flooding in various parts of Sindh from August 26 to 29.

The alert has been communicated to all relevant departments to prepare for possible emergencies. Heavy rainfall is expected in the Hyderabad, Karachi, Larkana, and Mirpur Khas divisions over the next 72 hours.

Additionally, significant rain is anticipated in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Ghotki, Sukkur, and Khairpur, which may lead to flooding in urban centres such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah, and Larkana.

The NDMA has instructed all concerned bodies to take necessary precautions, activate emergency response teams, and ensure the availability of resources. The public is also advised to take preventive measures to avoid potential flood-related dangers.

