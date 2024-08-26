Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
8th Silk Road Int’l Exhibition Pakistan to be ‘Guest of Honour’

INP Published 26 Aug, 2024 07:01am

BEIJING: Commercial Counsellor at Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said on Sunday that Pakistan will participate as ‘Guest of Honour’ in the 8th Silk Road International Exhibition scheduled to be held in Xi’an, Shaanxi, China, from September 20th to 24th.

The Commercial Counsellor highlighted the close exchanges between Pakistan and Shaanxi in recent years across various fields. He noted that during a visit to Xi’an in early June this year, the prime minister expressed a strong willingness to deepen exchanges with Shaanxi in areas such as economy, trade, energy, agriculture, education, and sister city relationships, with economic cooperation serving as the focal point.

Ghulam Qadir emphasized that Pakistan’s participation as the guest of honor at the Silk Expo will significantly contribute to promoting pragmatic cooperation between the two sides in various sectors, as reported by China Economic Net.

He also mentioned that a large delegation from Pakistan will attend the event, showcasing a wide array of Pakistani products to further strengthen ties and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

