Lawlessness in katcha areas

EDITORIAL: The riverine katcha areas of Punjab-Sindh border have long been overrun by dacoits involved in all manner of criminal activities, from kidnapping for ransom to extortion, robbery and murder, with the law enforcement apparatus perennially struggling to combat their influence.

The ambush and martyrdom of 15 policemen near Rahim Yar Khan on August 20 by a gang of dacoits is the latest tragedy to emerge out of the region, highlighting the lawlessness that plagues the area.

Despite numerous operations being initiated in recent years to clear the region of the presence of these gangs, the authorities have consistently failed in this regard, allowing the bandits to continue their reign of terror unchecked.

In the abovementioned incident, two police vehicles were on their way back from a police camp in the katcha area, when one of them broke down. At this point, the police personnel came under a rocket-and-gun attack from the dacoits, resulting in the tragic loss of lives. It should be noted that back in April, Sindh and Punjab police launched a joint operation in the katcha areas following a spree of killings of abducted victims at the hands of dacoits.

The effectiveness of the operation remains questionable, however, as these gangs continue to terrorise civilians and police personnel alike and therefore pose a significant challenge to the maintenance of the rule of law. They are often armed with advanced weaponry that surpasses that at the disposal of police personnel, challenging the state’s ability to maintain order in the region.

A brief overview of the history of the katcha regions tells us that these outlaws typically operate in difficult-to-access areas along the Indus River, with the riverine expanses providing them with a natural refuge as the area is dotted with dense forests, marshes and a network of small islands formed by the shifting course of the river. The challenging terrain makes it difficult for the police to apprehend the criminals.

Moreover, dacoity has a long history in these areas, with some groups tracing their roots back several generations, with their presence persisting due to a combination of socioeconomic factors, poor governance, as well as the remoteness of the terrain.

In addition, there is some element of corruption within law enforcement agencies, as well as political interference, allowing these criminals to operate with impunity. This nexus has also led to distrust emerging between the local population and the police.

Despite numerous operations by the police forces of Sindh and Punjab in the past, including in collaboration with Rangers, the dacoits have proven resilient.

The combination of a challenging topography, the dacoits’ use of modern weaponry, as well as poor socioeconomic indicators and governmental neglect of the region has made the task of taking on these outlaws a complex one.

It is clear then that any endeavour that aims to combat them must go beyond the conducting of armed operations. There is a need to enhance community engagement and trust-building by involving local communities in governance and decision-making processes so that their needs are addressed and they develop a sense of ownership in maintaining law and order.

Moreover, investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure development and job creation are of utmost importance as is the initiation of long-term regional development plans focusing on integrating these remote areas into the national economy.

Given the destructive influence of the bandits, however, the law enforcement aspect cannot be ignored either. The resources, weaponry and technology at the disposal of law enforcement agencies must be enhanced to ensure they are adequately prepared to address this evolving challenge.

Ultimately, what we need is a holistic approach that tackles both the underlying socioeconomic concerns of the area while simultaneously strengthening the rule of law to restore the state’s writ in these regions.

