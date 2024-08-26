Alhamra arranges puppet shows

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, upholds its commitment to cultural enrichment by offering engaging weekend activities tailored specifically for children. This Sunday, Alhamra Hall 3 was the setting for a lively puppet show, which attracted a large audience of eager young viewers.

The puppet show captivated the children, filling the hall with joyous laughter as the talented performers brought the puppets to life. Alhamra’s Executive Director, Sarah Rashid, graced the event and commended the artists for their outstanding performances and their ability to engage and entertain the young audience.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed emphasized the Council’s ongoing efforts to develop policies prioritizing children’s literary and cultural education. He also highlighted the importance of focusing on their mental and emotional well-being through thoughtfully designed programs.

Executive Director Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, elaborated on Alhamra’s dedication to providing innovative cultural experiences for all age groups. She noted that Sundays at Alhamra have become a focal point for children’s entertainment, featuring puppet shows and popular dramas such as “Jin Aur Jadugar” and “Aladdin Jadu Ka Chiragh.” These activities foster a deep and lasting connection between the children and the arts.

