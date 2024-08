NEW DELHI: Industrialist Anil Ambani is reviewing the Indian markets regulator’s order banning him and 24 others from the securities market for five years on charges of diversion of funds, his spokesperson said on Sunday.

Ambani, one of India’s best known industrialists, will take appropriate next steps as legally advised, the spokesperson added.